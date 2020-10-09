Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,165 VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $56.59 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

