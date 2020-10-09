Gradient Investments LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 166,205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

