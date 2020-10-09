Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -591.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

