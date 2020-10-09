Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,097,030 shares of company stock valued at $145,667,221. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQUA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

