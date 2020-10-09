A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,891 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,063 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

