First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 1,865 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $303.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock worth $24,942,109 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

