First Hawaiian Bank Has $521,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

