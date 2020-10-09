Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

