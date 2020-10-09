Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,457. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $268.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.62 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.