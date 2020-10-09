Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSPX opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

