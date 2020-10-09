Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 298 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 174.3% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $299.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $307.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.65.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.