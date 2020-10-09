Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $605.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.17, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $608.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.73.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

