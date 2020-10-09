Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,913 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,684,000 after buying an additional 759,959 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,774,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

