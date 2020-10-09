Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $48,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7,780.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,502,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.62. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.