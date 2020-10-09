Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 5,800 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $411,082,572 over the last ninety days.

NYSE BILL opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -190.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $111.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.