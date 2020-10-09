Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of New Senior Investment Group worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of SNR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

