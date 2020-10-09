Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a P/E ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $121,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,490 shares of company stock valued at $381,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

