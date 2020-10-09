State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 48,055 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McKesson by 403.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,381,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

