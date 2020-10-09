Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 3,500 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of New Senior Investment Group worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,299,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 646,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 355,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 277,331 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

