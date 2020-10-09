Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 900 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

