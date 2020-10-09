State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of NiSource worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 35.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NiSource by 49.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,611,000 after buying an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NI opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.27. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

