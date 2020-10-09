Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $557,000 in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.72 million, a P/E ratio of -137.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.