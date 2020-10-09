Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

