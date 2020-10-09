Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1,250.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eaton were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 884,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 176,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,181,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,325,000 after acquiring an additional 56,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $107.48 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

