Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Liquidity Services worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liquidity Services news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

