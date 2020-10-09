Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Lear worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Lear by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.