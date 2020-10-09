Exane Derivatives Sells 11,499 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cummins were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $8,073,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $223.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

