SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 113,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

