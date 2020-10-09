GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of GameStop worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

