Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

