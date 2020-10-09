State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,642 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 45.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,167 shares of company stock valued at $31,811,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

