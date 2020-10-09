Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 700.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,914,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 777,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

