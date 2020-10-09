Exane Derivatives Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

AGNC stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

