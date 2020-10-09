Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,151 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 104.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $870,399. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.