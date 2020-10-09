Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

