Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 80.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

