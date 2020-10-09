Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

