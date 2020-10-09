Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 980,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

