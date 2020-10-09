Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,337,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

ET opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

