Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,007 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,642.8% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 142,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 134,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYLB stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.