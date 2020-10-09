Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,944,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,890,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of SMOG opened at $119.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $123.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.