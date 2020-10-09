Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $128,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

