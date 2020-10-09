Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

