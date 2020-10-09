Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 4,097 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6,716.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,370 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000.

SCHF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

