Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Zoetis Inc. Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report