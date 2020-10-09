Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

