Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 219,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

