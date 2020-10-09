Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $142,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $116.54 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.