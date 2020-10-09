Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.9% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $22,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 98,428 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $12,630,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.