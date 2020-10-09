First Hawaiian Bank Sells 288 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,956,000 after acquiring an additional 176,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,480,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

