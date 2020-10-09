First Hawaiian Bank Sells 78 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 252.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 151.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket stock opened at $351.21 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.65 and a 52 week high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.